MIT scientist warns of major brain damage to kids from COVID shots

An MIT scientist is warning of possible long-term damage to the brain from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, saying it's likely there will be an "alarming" rise in several major neurodegenerative diseases.

And that's likely to happen increasingly among the younger population, according to Stephanie Seneff in an academic paper titled "Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19" published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

Seneff, a senior research scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday night it's "outrageous to be giving vaccines to young people because they have ... a very, very low risk of dying from COVID."

"So, they don't get a benefit," she said. "And when you look at the potential harm from these vaccines, it just doesn't make any sense."

TRENDING: Governor pardons Dem lawmaker convicted of having a relationship with underage girl

And repeated boosters, Seneff added, will be "very devastating in the long term."

The MIT scientist said she has done a lot of research on the subject and is "beginning to understand how the process takes place."

She explained that when the vaccine gets injected into the arm, the "immune cells come in, they take up the vaccine" and "start making spike protein," which is the most toxic part of the virus.

The immune cells rush into the lymph system and many of them end up in the spleen, where they produce antibodies, as designed.

Should children be getting COVID vaccines? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (2 Votes) 99% (186 Votes)

"The problem is that those terminal centers in the spleen are really the place where Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases," she said.

Seneff explained how Parkinson's is generated, concluding "it feels to me like this is a perfect set-up for it."

She was asked what she would say to parents who are being pressured to get the vaccine.

"They should do everything they can to avoid it," she replied. "Absolutely everything they can."

Seneff writes with Greg Nigh that with "the prion-like action of the spike protein, we will likely see an alarming increase in several major neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, CKD, ALS and Alzheimer’s, and these diseases will show up with increasing prevalence among younger and younger populations, in years to come."

See the interview:

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].