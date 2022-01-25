Mormon Church has missionaries make exodus out of Ukraine

(KSL NEWSRADIO) -- SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily reassigning full-time missionaries who are assigned to two missions in Ukraine.
In a statement, a Church spokesman said the decision is being made “out of an abundance of caution.”
“Due to ongoing uncertainty in Ukraine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily reassigning full-time missionaries assigned to both the Ukraine Dnipro and Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova missions to locations outside of Ukraine. The decision is made out of an abundance of caution, as some government embassies in Ukraine are preparing to move certain personnel and their family members.”
