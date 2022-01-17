Muslim man booted from Temple Mount from after being confused for a Jew

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A Muslim man from France was mistakenly removed from the Temple Mount on Friday, after Arab guards at the site suspected him of being a Jewish Israeli disguising himself as a Muslim, according to Palestinian reports.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinian media reported that a Jewish Israeli disguised as a Muslim had been caught attempting to enter the Temple Mount against police regulations which ban Jews from entering except through the Mughrabi Gate during specific times.

The reports shared video and photos showing a man wearing black-tinted glasses and a cane used by visually impaired people, as well as traditional Islamic dress, including a "taqiyah," a skullcap worn by many Muslims.

Read the full story ›