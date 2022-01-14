Nasal spray could protect against all COVID-19 variants for 8 hours

(NEW YORK POST) – A new experimental nasal spray could prevent people from getting infected with COVID-19 for up to eight hours, according to a study.

The promising treatment has shown it can block infection from the virus in lab studies with mice, according to researchers at the University of Helsinki in Finland.

“This technology is cheap and highly manufacturable, and the inhibitor works equally well against all variants,” study author Kalle Saksela told Gizmodo.

