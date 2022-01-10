Nasdaq rallies late in day to snap losing streak, erasing loss of more than 2%

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks staged an afternoon rally on Monday as major tech stocks reversed earlier losses and snapped a four-day losing streak for the Nasdaq Composite.

The Nasdaq closed with a gain of 0.05% at 14,942.83 after falling more than 2% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 closed down 0.14% at 4,670.29 and the Dow finished with a loss of 162.79 points, or 0.45%, at 36,068.87, also well off session lows.

Large tech stocks were under pressure in early trading but were able to stabilize and then move higher as the day wore on. Nvidia, Tesla and Apple all closed higher after losing ground earlier in the session.

