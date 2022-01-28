Natural gas soars as 45 million Americans face winter storm threat

(ZEROHEDGE) – A powerful Nor'easter has put 45 million Americans under winter storm watches and warnings Friday into Saturday from the Carolinas to northeastern Maine. The prospects of the storm and cold weather have sent U.S. natural gas futures soaring Friday morning.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned about a "powerful Nor'easter is expected to develop off the Mid-Atlantic coastline on Friday before impacting eastern parts of the Northeast and New England this weekend." Heavy snow is expected across eastern Long Island/New England with gusty winds that could produce blizzard conditions.
AccuWeather meteorologists believe the storm will strengthen into a "bomb cyclone," a weather pattern we noted on Wednesday that had a very strong possibility playing out across the Northeast late Friday into Saturday. As early as Monday, we told readers multiple meteorologists sounded the alarm on the possible development of the weekend storm.
