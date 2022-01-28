A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
New Harvard, Yale, Stanford data show 80 percent of Americans have COVID 'natural immunity'

Great majority of U.S. states had prior infections

Published January 28, 2022
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:42pm
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

(BECKER NEWS) – In the United States, the media barely mention Covid prior infections or the existence of natural immunity.

But a CDC-sponsored database in partnership with Yale, Harvard, and Stanford universities shows that the overwhelming majority of Americans have natural immunity from prior infections, Becker News can exclusively report.

The covidestim database is supported by a cooperative agreement with the CDC and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
WND News Services







