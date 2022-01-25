A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
Valentine's Sale!
Diversions Health Politics U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New Kid Rock single rips Biden and Fauci

'Wear your mask, take your pills / now a whole generation's mentally ill!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2022 at 4:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Kid Rock on the cover of Rolling Stone

Kid Rock on the cover of Rolling Stone

(FOX NEWS) -- Kid Rock released a politically charged new single to help promote his upcoming Bad Reputation Tour that pulls no punches in mocking people like President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The artist dropped his latest track "We The People" along with two others at midnight on Tuesday to get his fans excited for a bevy of live performances he’s kicking off in April that he teased may very well be the last time he hits the road to perform across the country.

Right out of the gate, the track is overtly political as the typically right-leaning rocker bashes COVID-19 mandates and even outright calls out Fauci by name.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Flyers blaming Jews for 'COVID agenda' decorate San Fran neighborhood
Mormon Church has missionaries make exodus out of Ukraine
New Kid Rock single rips Biden and Fauci
CDC concerned about human exposure to lab monkeys after truck crash
Schools in one state enforce mask mandates despite 'unconstitutional' ruling
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×