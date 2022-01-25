New Kid Rock single rips Biden and Fauci

(FOX NEWS) -- Kid Rock released a politically charged new single to help promote his upcoming Bad Reputation Tour that pulls no punches in mocking people like President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The artist dropped his latest track "We The People" along with two others at midnight on Tuesday to get his fans excited for a bevy of live performances he’s kicking off in April that he teased may very well be the last time he hits the road to perform across the country.

Right out of the gate, the track is overtly political as the typically right-leaning rocker bashes COVID-19 mandates and even outright calls out Fauci by name.

