New York governor declares racism a 'public health crisis'

(BREITBART) – Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) signed legislation declaring racism a “public health crisis” in the state of New York.

“For far too long, communities of color in New York have been held back by systemic racism and inequitable treatment,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign legislation that addresses this crisis head-on, addressing racism, expanding equity, and improving access for all.”

Hochul signed a package of legislation on December 23 containing six bills that declare the public health crisis and implement ways to address it. Legislation S.70-A/A.2230 enacted the hate crimes analysis and review act, which gives law enforcement guidelines for the collection and reporting of demographic data for hate crime victims and alleged perpetrators.

