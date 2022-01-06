Ningbo Port activity grinds to a halt as China outbreak worsens

(ZEROHEDGE) – After authorities found more COVID cases in Ningbo, a port city and industrial hub home to one of the world's largest ports, residents are facing a partial lockdown, and reports claim that movement of essential products has been dramatically slowed as the lockdown measures slow activity at the port.
Beijing has managed to keep reports about the situation mostly under wraps, but reports in Bloomberg and several trade journals have warned that the slowdowns at the port could have wide-ranging ramifications for international commerce.
Right now, lockdowns are affecting Xi'an and Yuzhou along with the Ningbo port, Chinese sources said. In Yuzhou, which has a population of 1.1M, authorities shut down its transport system and all but essential food stores closed overnight.
