'No one should get boosted': Alex Berenson urges 'dangerous' COVID shots be withdrawn

The reaction to a call by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson to withdraw "dangerous" COVID-19 vaccines in an interview Tuesday night with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" illustrates the contentious divide over the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Carlson introduced a segment on the "skyrocketing" coronavirus cases in countries with some of the highest rates of vaccination, Berenson said the vaccines don't work against the omicron variant that comprises 99% of the new cases and should be withdrawn.

"We're at a very dangerous moment, Tucker, and I'm not exaggerating. I think this is probably the most important appearance I’ve had with you in the last two years," he said.

"It is completely clear now that the vaccines don’t really work at all against omicron. In these highly vaccinated and highly boosted countries, rates of infection are incredibly high and rates of serious disease and death are also rising," said Berenson.

TRENDING: Florida Republicans draft ingenious bill to chase gender lunacy out of schools: Other states should copy it

He said the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna "need to be withdrawn from the market."

"No one should get them. No one should get boosted," Berenson said. "No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point."

Earlier this month, renowned cardiologist and medical scientist Dr. Peter McCullough told WND in a video interview the official pandemic narrative is "completely crumbling" and the vaccines "should be pulled off the market."

Last August, Berenson was permanently banned from Twitter for "repeated violations" of the social-media platform's rules on spreading "misinformation."

Will the COVID vaccines be withdrawn? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 60% (3 Votes) 40% (2 Votes)

He has self-published four booklets on the pandemic along with the book Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives."

On Wednesday, the Independent newspaper of Britain highlighted the "outrage" on Twitter over Berenson's remarks on Carlson's show, citing user Josh Jordan charging the reporter has been "cashing in on the misinformation and there’s no doubt people have gotten sick and possibly died because of him and Fox News."

WISC-TV’s Naomi Kowles tweeted that "these lies put my family member in the hospital."

"I support anyone's 1st amendment right to say whatever they want, but there has got to be a way to stop killing people with free speech."

See the interview:

Former National Review writer David French, now senior writer at The Dispatch, wrote: "I wish some of the folks who are beyond livid about kids wearing masks in schools would spare just a tenth of their outrage for this deadly nonsense. Tens of thousands are dying because of vaccine refusal. These deaths are horrific, tragic, and so very avoidable."

Proponents of the vaccines such as White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky originally promised they would stop infection and transmission. When that didn't prove to be true, they contended that the number of severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths is proportionally much lower because of the vaccines.

However, during the current omicron wave, data from around the world show the vaccinated are as likely or in some cases even more likely to suffer severe illness.

Newly released data by the Scottish government, for example, show people who have been vaccinated with two or three doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are more likely to become infected, be hospitalized or die than people who are unvaccinated.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla acknowledged earlier this month that two doses of his vaccine "offer very limited protection, if any" against omicron. And he said the mRNA vaccines "don't have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology." Pfizer is working on a new vaccine to target omicron that he hopes will be ready by March.

Preliminary results released this week of a landmark Israeli study conducted over the past month found that a fourth Pfizer booster shot is only partially effective in protecting against the omicron variant. A German government report found more than 95% of reported cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the country were in vaccinated individuals.

The European Union's top health agency recently warned that getting boosted every four months could harm the immune system's ability to fight off the disease. The European Medicines Agency advised countries instead to mirror the seasonal influenza vaccination strategy tied to the onset of the cold season. And the WHO said in a statement last week that a vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original COVID-19 vaccines is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable.

Last week, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said healthy children and adolescents don't need COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

The last post

When Berenson was banned from Twitter last August, he pointed to a post that apparently was the last straw for social media giant.

"It doesn't stop infection. Or transmission. Don't think of it as a vaccine," Berenson's tweet said.

"Think of it — at best — as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS," he wrote.

But Berenson, who presented scientific and government data daily on Twitter to back his statements, insisted in his Substack post that the tweet is "entirely accurate."

Supporting Berenson's skepticism about the "efficacy" of the vaccines, several Twitter users cited CDC Director Rochelle Wollensky's recent admission that the vaccines don't prevent transmission of the delta variant.

Political commentator John Ziegler pointed out that on the day that Twitter banned Berenson, "highly-vaccinated Israel (the country where Alex went dramatically against the grain), set new all-time record for average news cases."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!