NYT admits children sacrificed for adults like Molech, says Israel rabbi

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- David Leonhardt wrote an opinion article in the New York Times Morning Newsletter on Tuesday titled “No Way to Grow Up” in which he posited that “Americans have accepted more harm to children in exchange for less harm to adults.” This ‘sacrifice’ is precisely the attitude that the Israelites had when sacrificing their children to the Canaanite diety Molloch an Israeli rabbi charges.

“American children are starting 2022 in crisis,” Leonhardt wrote. “I have long been aware that the pandemic was upending children’s lives. But until I spent time pulling together data and reading reports, I did not understand just how alarming the situation had become.”

Among the sacrifices forced upon children was that they “fell far behind in school during the first year of the pandemic and have not caught up.” He also cited data showing an increase in mental health problems, adolescent suicide attempts, gun violence, and other behavioral issues amongst children since the end of 2019.

