Official WEF partner Reuters 'fact checks' Great Reset 'conspiracy'

As awareness of the globalist "Great Reset" agenda grows, the worldwide news wire Reuters has decided to publish "fact checks" to dismiss concerns about a secret plot to increasingly shift sovereignty from nation states to global entities and "reset capitalism."

It turns out that any Reuters "fact check" must take into account the fact that the news wire has an official partnership with the purveyors of the "Great Reset," the World Economic Forum.

WEF is known for hosting the prestigious Davos conference in Switzerland, featuring the world's most powerful figures in business, finance and politics.

TRENDING: How a 13-year-old should invest

In January 2021, Reuters announced "a partnership with the World Economic Forum for exclusive content distribution unit’s award-winning digital content marketplace, Reuters Connect."

A Reuters fact check in December missed the core concern about the "Great Reset" when it pointed out that it is not a secret plot. Its critics, in fact, agree that it's an open plot to "reset capitalism," with its own web page.

The fact check focused on invitations for Dutch politicians to the WEF virtual summit that was held this past week.

Reuters said the invitations "have been misrepresented online to claim they are 'leaked' letters and evidence of secret collusion between the Swiss organization and the Dutch government to push 'The Great Reset,' a proposed economic plan at the centre of widespread conspiracy theories."

Is the Great Reset a "conspiracy"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 52% (215 Votes) 48% (196 Votes)

Earlier this week, another Reuters fact check addressed an hour-long documentary that suggests "world leaders and society’s elite are working together to create a world with 'harsh tyrannical rules governed by a centralised totalitarian state.'"

Despite repeated misinformation being shared online about the "Great Reset”, this sustainability plan proposed by the World Economic Forum is not a secret plot to end private property or create a totalitarian state. Read more here: https://t.co/8IkEIoulCU, https://t.co/m3vsZKiONT pic.twitter.com/I4r1yjSaf4 — Reuters Fact Check (@ReutersFacts) January 19, 2022

Reuters describes the Great Reset initiative benignly as "a sustainability plan proposed by the World Economic Forum."

However, WEF founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab made it clear in June 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic should be exploited as an opportunity to advance the globalist agenda promoted by his Davos conferences, which have pushed for numerous proposals, such as a worldwide carbon tax, to redistribute wealth and shift sovereignty from nation states to global entities. Schwab wrote that "the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions" and bring about a "'Great Reset' of capitalism."

Schwab has given a prominent place in recent Davos events to Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, having Xi lead off the conference one year ago and again this week. In his introduction of Xi on Monday, Schwab said the world "must narrow the gap between the rich and the poor to achieve more sustainable global development."

As WND reported, kicking off WEF's Great Reset initiative in January 2021, Schwab commended China for its "many initiatives" undertaken "in the spirit of creating a world where all actors assume a responsible and responsive role."

"Mr. President, I believe this is the time to reset our policies and to work jointly for a peaceful and prosperous world," Schwab said to Xi.

'Capitalism as we have known it is dead'

At the 2021 Davos meeting, a Fortune 500 CEO affirmed WEF's assertion that "capitalism as we have known it is dead."

Marc Benoiff, the CEO of Salesforce, which is regarded as a pioneer of cloud computing, said the "obsession" with "maximizing profits for shareholders alone has led to incredible inequality and a planetary emergency."

WEF and its allies advocate "stakeholder capitalism," meaning that rather than pursuing profits, companies would "pursue the wellbeing of all people and the entire planet."

Ahead of the January meeting, Schwab published an op-ed about the need for a "Davos Manifesto" for "a better kind of capitalism."

"Business leaders now have an incredible opportunity. By giving stakeholder capitalism concrete meaning, they can move beyond their legal obligations and uphold their duty to society," the WEF founder wrote. "They can bring the world closer to achieving shared goals, such as those outlined in the Paris climate agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda. If they really want to leave their mark on the world, there is no alternative."

After the November 2020 election, WND reported, former Secretary of State John Kerry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a WEF panel that a Joe Biden presidency would help propel the "Great Reset" plan.

"The notion of a reset is more important than ever before," Kerry said. "I personally believe ... we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time."

Kerry, who has since been appointed Biden's climate czar, said the rejoining of the Paris Climate Accord by Biden would help drive the "Great Reset." But rejoining Paris is "not enough," Kerry said.

"The Biden administration will focus on every sector of the American economy," he said. "There will be a 2035 goal to achieve net neutrality with respect to power and production.

Kerry said the U.S. is "ready to come back in and help to lead and raise the ambition in Glasgow to accelerate this incredible capacity for a transformation in the private sector."

Last June, the White House published a statement announcing Biden was set to meet with G7 leaders "to discuss ways to forge a more fair, sustainable, and inclusive global economy that meets the unique challenges of our time." Among the White House initiatives toward that end is pushing for a "global minimum tax" on multinational corporations of at least 15%.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!