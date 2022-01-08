The old world of journalism is DEAD!

It's time for a new approach to journalism.

Big Tech MANDATES it so.

They set the rules – especially for now.

There's nothing we can do about it – if we want to be READ and have any chance of survival.

Google, like it or not, sets the rules for all of us. And until we come up with another viable ad server and search engine that plays fair, we need a work-around.

TRENDING: A year later, feds still refusing to disclose their assets at Capitol riot

We're at a distinct disadvantage.

Online journalism is completely rigged – sort of like the election of 2020.

Most people do not understand how much the situation has changed in recent years. It's grave. It's ominous. It's DANGEROUS!

Monopolism, propaganda, discrimination, speech codes and cancel culture are all used to diminish the reach of sites like WND.com – free and independent voices that don't allow others to set the rules.

Since Google and Facebook spend the lion's share of advertising money and maintain search capability – on controlled sites willing to play the game, injecting approved bias and following prescribed rules – the few renegade sites don't have a chance of survival.

That's a REALITY right now – as America, the leading light in the world, has lost, effectively, its unique constitutional gift of freedom of the press, at least temporarily.

As once the premiere news site – the very first and the standard – we saw it coming to this. It was at first UNIMAGINABLE, heartbreaking, a nightmare of epic proportions. We saw our news site lied about, smeared and isolated. Now we have been de-monetized and dismissed. For all intents and purposes, we can't be FOUND by most news consumers. Google doesn't make it easy.

We can't advertise because we don't have the money, and Google and Facebook wouldn't allow us to, except for a few scraps.

It is completely rigged – and getting WORSE all the time. There's not yet any response, though free speech is not defeated, thanks to Gettr and Gab and some other pioneering sites.

But what we're doing in the meantime, to survive, is the WND NEWS CENTER, a non-profit, tax deductible ally. It helps us spread our news and pay our bills – barely!

We're hardly the only voice that is being choked. It's happening across the board to good conservative, pro-life, Christian, and now, even Jewish sites! Imagine. Jewish voices also being strangled!

How?

By lawsuits, or as some might call it, "lawfare."

I'd like to tell you about one of them – the Jewish Voice of New York. They're also a friend of ours that uses some of WND News Center stories, giving them additional reach at no charge.

Here's only a smattering of the legal threats that the Jewish Voice has received over the last several years:

George Soros: The left-wing billionaire and his legal team have threatened suit against the Jewish Voice for publishing an article charging Soros with collaboration with the Nazi Party during World War II.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro: An Israeli law firm threatened to sue the Jewish Voice for publishing the truth about their client's association with him.

And so forth – lots of pain, agony, tears. We feel that pain with our brothers and sisters. Like it says in Isaiah 40:1, "Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God."

If you'd like to help the Jewish Voice, you can send a check to: The Jewish Voice, 641 Lexington Avenue, 14th floor, New York , NY 10022. You can also phone in your donation by calling (212) 920-6700.

There are many other sites using our content – for FREE! I hope we can continue and expand that practice with your help. Here are just a few other sites using it today.

LIFESITE

https://www.lifesitenews.com/

UNITED WITH ISRAEL

https://unitedwithisrael.org/

CONSERVATIVE FIRING LINE

https://conservativefiringline.com/

CITIZENS JOURNAL

https://www.citizensjournal.us/

WELOVETRUMP.COM

https://welovetrump.com/

LAWNEWS.TV

https://lawnews.tv/

SONS OF LIBERTY MEDIA

SonsOfLibertyMedia.com

THE WASHINGTON STANDARD

TheWashingtonStandard.com

GUNS IN THE NEWS

GunsInTheNews.com

TRADITION IN ACTION

https://www.traditioninaction.org/

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY WATCH

http://www.21stcenturywatch.com/

TRUTH COMES TO LIGHT

https://truthcomestolight.com/

THE LIBERTY LOFT

https://thelibertyloft.com/

PLANET FREE WILL

https://planetfreewill.news/

MAGADON.NET

https://www.magadon.net/

GOD BLESS AMERICA

https://allthenews.blog/

BLITZ

https://www.weeklyblitz.net/

NOQ REPORT

https://noqreport.com/

MY CHRISTIAN DAILY

mychristiandaily.com

THE JEWISH CONNECTION

www.jewishc.com

I ask you, I encourage you, I BEG you, to support the WND News Center with your most gracious gift today. It makes a big difference to us and our allies.

It's about time we stood up to Google, Facebook and the rest of the Internet Cartel – TOGETHER!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!