The Party of Insurrection

One year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, President Joe Biden gravely informed the nation that the incident, during which exactly one person, an unarmed female pro-Trump protester, was killed – unnecessarily shot to death at close range, without warning, by a Capitol Hill policeman – was “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden delivered this extraordinary assessment immediately after Vice President Kamala Harris solemnly equated the out-of-control D.C. protest to both the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that killed 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178, and the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed 2,977 Americans and injured over 6,000. The Civil War killed an estimated 750,000 Americans.

How, wonder normal Americans, is it possible that the nation’s top political leaders could make such obviously insane statements? More important, what do such bizarre pronouncements say about where the progressive elites are secretly leading the nation?

Although today’s Democratic Party does indeed seem completely deranged and therefore unpredictable – insisting men are actually women if they think they are, claiming Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar spending programs and wild currency creation will “reduce inflation,” engineering a full-scale invasion of the American homeland by millions of illegal aliens so Democrats can stay in power forever, and so on – there actually is one reliable way both to determine with uncanny accuracy what these revolutionary-minded Democrats are up to right now, and to gauge what they are secretly planning for the future.

Here’s the rule: Whatever the Democrats are falsely accusing their critics of doing and planning, that is precisely what they themselves are actually doing and planning.

And since today’s super-radicalized Democratic Party is continually accusing conservatives both in and out of government of carrying out an “insurrection” against America’s constitutional system of government, you can be sure – as we will soon see – that insurrection is exactly what they themselves are maniacally pursuing.

But first, understand that those on the revolutionary Left are, and always have been, slaves of projection: the compulsion to accuse others of the very sins and crimes of which they themselves are guilty. It’s in their nature, they can’t help it, it’s reflexive and automatic.

Consider:

* The Biden administration daily refers to regular Americans – say, parents who attend school board meetings to protest the Marxist indoctrination of their own children, or citizens who object to Biden’s tyrannical and dangerous COVID mandates – as “violent extremists.” But when actual violent extremists – virtually all on the Left, including Black Lives Matter and Antifa – were on full display during the summer of 2020, destroying, looting and burning down dozens of major American cities, killing dozens, wounding over 2,000 police officers and causing 1,300 times the damage as the Jan. 6 riot, Democrats and the major media blithely praised the massive, destructive riots as “mostly peaceful,” noble and historic civil rights protests.

* The Democratic Party, which is totally obsessed with race – insisting on hiring, discriminating against, and even (in the age of COVID) denying medical treatment to people solely on the basis of their skin color – accuses those who embrace the color-blind America championed by Martin Luther King of being "racists." America, unquestionably the least racist, most successful multi-ethnic nation in world history, is daily condemned as irredeemably racist by the Democratic Party, which is forever accusing Republicans and conservatives of being the party of racism and “white supremacy.” Yet, as Professor Carol M. Swain has documented, it is the Democratic Party that "defendeded slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings" and filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act for over two months.

* The Democratic Party has long smiled on election fraud and abuse. Democrats’ indefensible opposition to Voter ID laws, their expansion of Election Day into “Election Month,” their flat-out unconstitutional alteration of state election laws such as occurred in 2020, their promotion of universal vote-by-mail with the simultaneous abandonment of traditional safeguards, their advocacy of the fraud-plagued practice of “ballot harvesting,” their perverse opposition to cleaning voter rolls, their insistence that ballots mailed late be counted, and a multitude of other strategies all testify to their love affair with election fraud. Meanwhile, conservatives who support the most basic, commonsense, universally accepted standards like Voter ID are gaslighted as racists and white supremacists, accused of “voter suppression” and, as Biden repeatedly tells the nation, promoting “Jim Crow 2.0.” This despite the fact that a large majority of black and Hispanic voters in the U.S. say they favor Voter ID laws!

* The Democrats alleged that President Donald Trump "colluded with Vladimir Putin and the Russians" in 2016 to steal the presidency from Hillary Clinton. After three years of agonizing, ever-expanding special counsel investigation that ripped apart the country, paralyzed Washington and, in many ways, hobbled the Trump presidency, the investigation was revealed to be a total sham. No evidence ever surfaced that Trump colluded with Russia to influence the election. However, what eventually emerged is that Hillary Clinton did "collude with the Russians" to obtain dirt on Trump to influence the 2016 presidential contest. The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, then under the candidate's control, paid a reported $1 million to opposition-research firm Fusion GPS for the infamous and mostly fictitious "Steele dossier," based largely on interviews with Russian officials. The salacious and fabricated claims about Trump were then used fraudulently by the Obama Justice Department to con a secret Washington FISA court into granting the Obama administration permission to send spies into Trump’s presidential campaign.

* The Democrats then endeavored relentlessly, throughout the entire Trump presidency, to wrest control of the government from America’s elected leaders – including two fraudulent impeachment trials, in addition to the fraudulent Mueller investigation. Yet today, Democrats claim Republicans, conservatives and Trump supporters are trying to mount a multifaceted “insurrection” to illegally take control of the government.

Here’s how respected military historian Victor Davis Hansen recently responded to the question of “Who are the real insurrectionists?” The Democrats, said Hanson …

… mask their own revolutionary propensities by projecting them onto their opponents. After all, who is trying to federalize election laws in national elections contrary to the spirit of the Constitution? Who wishes to repeal or circumvent the Electoral College? Who wishes to destroy the more than 180-year-old Senate filibuster, the over 150-year-old nine-justice Supreme Court, and the more than 60-year-old, 50-state union? Who is attacking the founding constitutional idea of two senators per state? The Constitution also clearly states that “When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.: Who slammed through the impeachment of former president Donald Trump without a presiding chief justice? Never had a president been either impeached twice or tried in the Senate as a private citizen. Who did both?

So where is all this heading?

‘The Great Reset’

What we cryptically call “the Left” is, of course, always trying to “reset,” “reform” or “transform” the world, as it holds a fundamentally revolutionary worldview. Barack Obama, just prior to being elected president in 2008, famously boasted, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” His wife Michelle likewise promised, “We are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation.” Echoed Joe Biden, before he was elected president, “[We] won’t just rebuild this nation – we’ll transform it.” And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, breathlessly anticipating the 2020 Georgia runoff races that would give control of the U.S. Senate to the Democrats, announced with a flourish: "Now we take Georgia, and then we change America!"

What on earth are they all talking about?

Superficially, those on the hard Left claim they seek a socialist utopia where justice and equality can prevail. But that is not at all the prize they truly seek.

Under the banner of the “Great Reset,” progressive-left global elites, including in America, are intent on leveraging every crisis – whether real (the COVID-19 pandemic) or fake (the earth will be totally uninhabitable in 10 years due to man-caused global warming!) – into the establishment of a completely new world system.

Now, there’s an insurrection for you!

One key phase of the Great Reset plan was winning the 2020 presidential election through a multifaceted attack on the integrity of U.S. elections, including a powerful and all-pervasive campaign by Big Tech, aided by Big Media, to elect Joe Biden at all costs.

After all, Donald Trump, as president, represented “America First” and pretty much all the traditional cultural, constitutional and economic underpinnings of genuine American success, whereas Joe Biden identified himself as fully on board with the “Great Reset.”

Indeed, Biden’s presidential election campaign chose as its official slogan “Build Back Better,” which also happens to be the official slogan of the “Great Reset” as coined by its originator and chief advocate, billionaire World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.

Trying to leverage the COVID-19 pandemic, Schwab insists the entire world must “act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies,” meaning, as he explained, “we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

In truth, the elite class in America and around the world has been planning – and increasingly, bragging openly about – the “Great Reset,” whereby they intend to exploit every crisis, real or contrived, to “reset” the world’s economic, social and governmental systems to institute a “more just” global collectivist utopia. All run by them, of course.

“Every country,” insists Schwab, “from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed.”

Prince Charles has been a key advocate for the Great Reset, along with International Monetary Fund chief economist Gina Gopinath, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, and heads of many major corporations, including Microsoft. Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been all in, exclaiming: "The notion of a reset is more important than ever before. I personally believe ... we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time."

In fact, during a World Economic Forum panel discussion in late 2020, Kerry – who would soon become a special presidential envoy for Biden on climate issues – publicly affirmed not only that the Biden administration would support the Great Reset, but that it “will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was remarkably candid about the subterfuge under which the global Reset elites operate, proclaiming: “This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine our economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.”

Some might ask: Well, what’s wrong with combatting poverty and inequality?

What many Democratic Party voters – particularly younger millennials – naïvely fail to comprehend is twofold: Not only doesn’t collectivism cure poverty – in fact, it always creates it – but even worse, it always necessitates turning a free society into an authoritarian dictatorship. After all, radical wealth redistribution occurs only when the brute power of government compels it, which means personal liberty is crushed.

But even more fundamentally, the world’s elites do not really want equality for everybody. Historically, from Stalin to Mao to Chavez, Marxist/socialist leaders have never been truly interested in everyone being equal. That’s just happy talk to seduce the masses. First and foremost, these sociopaths crave power over other people, they want to be the arbiters of reality, they want wealth and privilege for themselves, they want glory, they want revenge on their enemies, and they want worship.

In a word, what they really want is to be gods.

Which brings into view the nuclear core of the issue: The original temptation in the biblical Garden of Eden story was, “Ye shall be as gods.” (Genesis 3:5)

The problem is, when human beings try to become gods, they turn into devils. Indeed, from celebrating the slaughter of unborn babies up to the very moment of birth, to condemning their own wonderful country as incorrigibly racist and everyone who disagrees with them as white supremacists and terrorists, to intentionally flooding the nation with millions of illegal aliens, to blaming every normal weather event on “catastrophic global warming,” to today’s unprecedented suppression of free speech, the Democratic Party, knowingly or not, increasingly is promoting policies and agendas that are totalitarian, insane and evil.

Good thing there’s an election in a few months.

