Pfizer CEO: 2 shots 'offer very limited protection, if any'

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla acknowledged Monday that two doses of the vaccine his company produces with BioNTech "offer very limited protection, if any" against the dominant omicron variant.

Adding a third dose, he said in an interview with Yahoo Finance, provides "reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths."

"Against death, very good (protection), and less protection against infection," the Pfizer chief added.

In a separate interview Monday, with CNBC, Bourla said the current COVID-19 mRNA vaccines "don’t have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology."

He said the pharmaceutical giant is working on a new vaccine "that will cover omicron as well."

Bourla told Yahoo Finance "we are awaiting the final results" of clinical trials, but "it will be ready in March."

However, the latest data indicate the omicron may already have peaked in some areas, including in New York City, one month after the first case was identified, Bloomberg News reported Monday.

See Bourla's remarks:

Pfizer CEO: "2 Doses Offer Very Limited Protection If Any" "3 Doses Offer Reasonable Protection" "New Version of Shot That Will Cover Omicron Will Be Ready In March" pic.twitter.com/bTpjcBsL44 — Covid-1984 (@Orwells_Ghost_) January 10, 2022

In November, as WND reported, Bourla complained that people were spreading "misinformation" about the vaccines, calling them "criminals" who have cost "millions of lives."

Bourla made the claim amid concern expressed by members of FDA and CDC advisory panels that safety data for children regarding Pfizer's COVID vaccine is lacking.

Hours before a CDC panel's approval in November of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11, the British Medical Journal published an article featuring a whistleblower's charge that poor practices at a contract research company helping to carry out the crucial third phase of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial may have compromised data integrity and patient safety.

The FDA approved the Pfizer shot for kids one week after an FDA advisory panel voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommended it, despite acknowledging the lack of safety data and the nearly 100% survival rate for children from infection.

During the FDA advisory committee meeting, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, expressed the concern of many members about possible severe side effects that cannot yet be measured. He concluded, nevertheless, there was no other way forward.

"We're never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it," he said. "That's just the way it goes."

Last October, three Pfizer scientists were captured on hidden camera in a Project Veritas investigation admitting, contrary to the claims of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials, that natural immunity is superior to the immunity afforded from COVID vaccines.

Project Veritas interviewed an employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services who secretly recorded colleagues voicing alarm about the safety of the vaccines. She alleged a cover-up of "evil at the highest level." In another investigation by Project Veritas, two Johnson & Johnson officials said children don't need the vaccine and it poses the risk of "unknown repercussions down the road."

Pfizer scientist Rahul Khanke said employees are "bred and taught" to insist that the "vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID." He said "we cannot talk about this" in public.

