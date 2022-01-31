Playboy bunnies blast 'predator' Hugh Hefner's bestiality, 'cult' sex and worse

(NEW YORK POST) -- When bedding buxom bunnies became too boring for Playboy baron Hugh Hefner, he allegedly moved on to dogs.
Hef’s purported penchant for bestiality is just one of the explosive claims made in the forthcoming A&E documentary “Secrets of Playboy,” out Monday.
The damning 10-part series unmasks the once-heralded late mogul — who, until now, has been revered as a god-like stud, slinking around his estate in silk pajamas and a smoking jacket — to reveal the ugly truth about the man who built his sex empire on the backs of vulnerable women.
