Poll: Voters say Biden lied just to get elected

A huge number of Americans believe that Joe Biden lied during his campaign just to get elected president, a new poll reveals.

Paul Bedard in the Washington Examiner revealed the results of the Zogby poll.

He explained, "Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey."

The polling showed that 38.2% of the respondents said Biden has "delivered" on his campaign promises. But a plurality, 45.7%, said he was "was lying just to get elected."

TRENDING: Leftist television host tells supporters to 'pick up a weapon'

About 16% said they were unsure.

"The polling analysis cited Biden’s failure to end the COVID-19 crisis, but it also noted inflation and other problems that are driving key support groups into GOP arms," Bedard explained.

The poll analysis itself explained, "There are more Democrats abandoning ship and calling for the president not to run in 2024. Things are so bad for the Democrats right now; you are starting to see Bill and Hillary Clinton reappear in public. Imagine, Democrats trotting out Hillary as the change candidate in 2024! That could make Donald Trump look appealing to swing voters!"

Zogby said, "President Joe Biden has endured one of the toughest first years as a president in recent memory. President Biden looks to turn over a new leaf in 2022. With so many fires to put out and no effective strategies to tackle inflation, COVID-19, and get his agenda passed, Biden could suffer humiliating defeats in the 2022 congressional midterm."

Did Joe Biden lie to get elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The poll also revealed that only 30% of the respondents said their lives were better under Biden, and 27% said their lives were the same. Once again, a plurality of 44% said their lives were worse under Biden.

"This is not good for Democrats going into the 2022 midterm elections. … Democrats may need to distance themselves from the president to have a chance of keeping the House or Senate," he said.

It's far from the first time that lying and Joe Biden have come together in a report.

The Gateway Pundit reported now that as far back as 1987 a video showed "the many lies of Joe Biden."

In the clip, the much younger Biden claims to have graduated "in the top half of my class" before he later admitted to having graduated 76th in a class of 85.

Further he claimed he was in law school of a full academic scholarship, when it actually was a half scholarship, took three degrees when it actually was one, and apparently falsely claimed to be named an outstanding political science student.

Further, Twitchy commented on a video in which Biden repeatedly lashes out at others for being liars.

"To be honest, no one who has been paying any attention at all to politics for the last fifty years was surprised to hear our kind, unity-driven president call Peter Doocy a son of a b*tch. He’s been attacking people verbally for a long, long time."

The posting warns the video compilation "is truly not safe for work because he swears a LOT," and it "isn’t even every time he’s bullied others."

Be advised about offensive language throughout:

Joe Biden has always been a nasty bully. pic.twitter.com/mlwp42S3KD — Maze (@mazemoore) January 25, 2022

Biden's latest round of what many described as "bullying" was with FOX News' Peter Doocy.

WND reported Biden was caught on a hot mike with a potty-mouth statement calling Doocy "a stupid son of a b*tch."

Biden later called him to work things out.

This week, CNN media reporter Brian Stelter was among those sharing the clip on Twitter, noting: "At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, 'Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?'"

Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch."

At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 24, 2022

Townhall.com then unearthed video of Biden from January of last year in which he threatened to fire people on the spot for mistreating colleagues.

It tweeted: "Joe Biden in January of 2021: 'But I'm not joking when I say this, if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot.'"

Joe Biden in January of 2021: "But I'm not joking when I say this, if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot." pic.twitter.com/XXH5GoRORn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2022

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!