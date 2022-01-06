Priest removed after 'serious boundary violation' with woman

(SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE) -- FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne priest, who was previously at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, has been removed from public ministry after allegations of inappropriate conduct with an adult woman.

The priest, Fr. Eric Burgener, committed a “serious boundary violation,” while assigned to St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Fort Wayne, according to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Burgener has been removed from St. Vincent De Paul and is no longer a hospital chaplain, the diocese announced.

The diocese was made aware of the allegations against Burgener on Dec. 5, though it is unclear when he was removed from the parish.

Read the full story ›