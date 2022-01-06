Priest removed after 'serious boundary violation' with woman

(SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE) -- FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne priest, who was previously at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, has been removed from public ministry after allegations of inappropriate conduct with an adult woman.
The priest, Fr. Eric Burgener, committed a “serious boundary violation,” while assigned to St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Fort Wayne, according to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Burgener has been removed from St. Vincent De Paul and is no longer a hospital chaplain, the diocese announced.
The diocese was made aware of the allegations against Burgener on Dec. 5, though it is unclear when he was removed from the parish.
