Proposed law in Russia sends repeat child sex offenders to Arctic penal colonies for life

(JUST THE NEWS) – Legislation is moving forward in Russia that would send repeat child sex offenders to Arctic penal colonies in Siberia.

The proposed law began to gain traction last month, but it has even more support now after the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Kostroma, Russia.

Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, a close ally of Russian President Vladmir Putin, called the girl's murder "a terrible tragedy" on his Telegram Wednesday. "We will do everything so that the law on life imprisonment for pedophiles is passed in January. Society supports the most severe measures against those who were previously convicted of child abuse. But many are convinced that this is not enough," Volodin wrote.

Read the full story ›