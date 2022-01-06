A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Quebec under curfew, unvaccinated banned from buying booze, marijuana

Restaurants only offering takeout service

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2022 at 4:03pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Quebec reimposed a nighttime curfew beginning New Year's Eve as COVID-19 infections surged. Restaurants in the Canadian province only offer takeout service, while Gyms, bars, and movie theaters have been closed for days.

As the media and government drum up another COVID scare, Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault wants to punish unvaccinated people for the soaring infections despite 85% of the residents in the province being vaccinated.

This week, Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault is expected to announce more restrictive measures towards unvaccinated people, such as banning them from purchasing hard liquor and marijuana.

