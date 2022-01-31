Rachel Maddow to announce MSNBC hiatus to make film with Ben Stiller: Report

(NEW YORK POST) -- Rachel Maddow reportedly will go on hiatus from her primetime talk show on MSNBC to focus on movie and podcast projects, including a film directed by Ben Stiller.

Maddow told staffers at the left-leaning, Comcast-owned network that she will step aside for a few weeks to devote time to her side projects, Business Insider reported on Monday.

She is expected to announce the move to viewers during Monday night’s broadcast.

Read the full story ›