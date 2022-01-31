A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rachel Maddow to announce MSNBC hiatus to make film with Ben Stiller: Report

She signed a lucrative $30 million-per-year contract through 2024 to stay at network

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2022 at 3:46pm
Rachel Maddow (Courtesy NBCUniversal)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Rachel Maddow reportedly will go on hiatus from her primetime talk show on MSNBC to focus on movie and podcast projects, including a film directed by Ben Stiller.

Maddow told staffers at the left-leaning, Comcast-owned network that she will step aside for a few weeks to devote time to her side projects, Business Insider reported on Monday.

She is expected to announce the move to viewers during Monday night’s broadcast.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
