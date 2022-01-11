'Rachel Maddow Show' producer's big mistake reveals network's fear

(FOX NEWS) -- A producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show" accidentally copied Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., office on an email Monday worrying Cawthorn might ask to come on the MSNBC program if they asked him for comment about a story.
A senior "Maddow" producer emailed a Capitol Hill NBC News colleague regarding an Associated Press piece about a small North Carolina group disputing Cawthorn's re-election candidacy because he addressed the pro-Trump Jan. 6 rally last year.
According to Cawthorn's office, apparently unaware the congressman's team was copied on the message, he asked his colleague to request comment from Cawthorn for fear that if a "Maddow" representative did it, "he might ask to come on and explain ... don't want to take that risk."
