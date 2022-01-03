Racism is now a 'public health crisis,' governor declares

As of now, "racism" in the state of New York is a "public health crisis."
And according to a report from Fox News, that means the state now will have a "racial equity working group" to recommend changes in the state.
Those could include a way to solve the "significant mental, physical, and financial hardships" now endured by "people of color."
"These inequities have impacted how they live, the resources they have access to and more importantly their quality of healthcare," explained state Sen. Kevin Parker, a Democrat, when the change was announced.
"Framing racism as a public health issue compels organizations and government agencies to address the crisis in the systemic ways that other threats to public health have been addressed."
Gov. Kathy Hochul charged that "communities of color" have been suppressed by "systemic racism and inequitable treatment."
She said the legislation addresses "this crisis head-on."
Hochul's plans also include a "hate crimes analysis and review act" that would insist on an accurate counting of Asian-American populations, which will be broken down into Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Indonesian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan and Taiwanese instead of the now-discarded "Asian American" and "Pacific Islander" designations.
Among the provisions of the agenda is a collection of all "data and information" for each of the communities.
ABC reported promoters of the agenda insisted the "tools" are needed to "protect our marginalized communities."
A column at American Greatness explained the plan is for changes to be recommended – and then implemented as law by state lawmakers.
