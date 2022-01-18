Rashida Tlaib's lies about Democratic Party history

It's one thing to be singularly stupid, but it is another thing to be a pernicious liar who uses historical ignorance to spread deception and acrimony. The necessity to spread discord amongst the poorly educated whose self-esteem and self-worth is based exclusively upon being a crayon color doesn't take an abundance of skill.

It requires only that a person be an unconscionable liar willing to reduce herself to a standard of dishonesty and commonality that surpasses the greatest liars in history. That said, none are more skilled for the task than the Democratic socialist Rashida Tlaib from Detroit. Tlaib is also known for pursing her mouth and lips in a way that gives the appearance she is preparing to plant a big wet kiss on the business end of a pig's behind.

In her latest contest to surpass her own lies, she tweeted: "From Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Era to now. Progress with civil + voting rights has been crushed by the filibuster. It's an undemocratic tool used by a shrinking minority of extreme reactionaries+bought elected officials to stop the wishes of a diverse majority. End it."

It's no surprise that she is given complete immunity to lie on Twitter. Like Facebook, Twitter is best-known for giving shade to liars and skanky trollops who celebrate themselves as boorish commonalities.

Tlaib, being a passionate liar, found it easy to claim that Republicans are keeping blacks from voting. Apparently, her history and government classes ignored the following truths:

"Following his reelection, [President] Eisenhower continued his civil rights efforts. In 1957, he proposed a bold civil rights bill to increase black voting rights and protections – proposals promptly blocked by Democratic Senator James Eastland of Mississippi, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In fact, Eastland is credited with killing every civil rights bill that came before his committee in the 1950s, and his committee was literally known as the burial ground for civil rights legislation in the U. S. Senate. When Senate Republicans sought to keep Eisenhower's civil rights bill from going to Eastland's burial ground, only 10 Senate Democrats joined in that effort. Nevertheless, those few Democrats, combined with the strong Republican numbers, was sufficient; they were able to prevent Eisenhower's bill from going to Eastland's committee. (See: "Democrats and Republicans In Their Own Words.")

"With Eastland unable to kill the bill in committee … [he] set the record in the U.S. Senate for the longest individual filibuster speech ever given in Senate history – over 24 hours of continual speaking in his attempts to block Eisenhower's 1957 civil rights bill. The stiff Democratic opposition in the Senate resulted in a watered-down version of Eisenhower's original bill."

And do we need revisit the revered Ku Klux Klan leader, the late Robert Byrd, long-time Democratic senator from West Virginia? Byrd also led one of the longest filibuster's in history to stop the Civil Rights Act.

The lapdog mainstream media are willing to ignore and/or support the lie Tlaib is telling, protecting her from any accountability. Thus she and the pathetic cabal of calumniators are free to make claims that go largely unchallenged.

It's too bad Tlaib is nothing more than a blowhard. I would love to debate her one-on-one regarding her lies on civil rights and voting rights. There are few things I derive more pleasure from than handing out verbal thrashings to whorish Democratic socialists who aren't prepared for the depth of contempt I have for them, which accompanies my command of facts and language.

Tlaib and her kind are nothing more than loudmouths who bully weak, sissified, little girlie-boys. They're not prepared to go toe-to-toe with a man who holds them in the lowest of esteem intellectually and morally.

The pathetic excuses for women who applaud her would do well to remember that I challenged Al Sharpton, Walter Fauntroy (co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus) and Marc Morial (National Urban League president) to debate me three-on-one at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C., at my expense.

The three of them were unwilling to be humiliated. As the accounts of their cowardice took national attention, I held an empty-chair debate without them and was deprived of the opportunity to directly embarrass them on C-SPAN.

