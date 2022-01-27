Who are the real 'domestic enemies'?

We have a REAL problem with "domestic enemies" in this country.

They're not the people you hear so much about from the FBI, Attorney General Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and many others – not the least of which is Anthony Fauci.

They're fond of saying that America's biggest domestic threat comes from "white supremacists."

But the people they really have in mind are Donald Trump supporters.

That's who they hold culpable, in reality, for Making America Great. They blame Trump for a radical shift in thinking – away from the idea America was in slow decline. That's what our leaders were trained to think for decades. They believed in endless foreign wars that could never be won. They believed in giving your hard-earned money away to foreigners and banksters. They inflated our dollars to strip the poor of their fair share of the American Dream, acted like the good times would never end for their elite and that the debt would continue to pay for everything.

But a recent poll by Rasmussen Reports revealed what years of indoctrination have accomplished, who the "domestic extremists" really are – the Democratic socialists, the "woke" minority fools, the betrayers of the Constitution.

It was shocking to real Americans who found out about the reality reflected in the poll. Few heard the truth of the suppressed data:

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Democratic voters would favor a government policy requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Such a proposal is opposed by 61% of all likely voters, including 79% of Republicans and 71% of unaffiliated voters.

Nearly half (48%) of Democratic voters think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications. Only 27% of all voters – including just 14% of Republicans and 18% of unaffiliated voters – favor criminal punishment of vaccine critics.

Forty-five percent (45%) of Democrats would favor governments requiring citizens to temporarily live in designated facilities or locations if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Such a policy would be opposed by a strong majority (71%) of all voters, with 78% of Republicans and 64% of unaffiliated voters saying they would Strongly Oppose putting the unvaccinated in "designated facilities."

While about two-thirds (66%) of likely voters would be against governments using digital devices to track unvaccinated people to ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing from others, 47% of Democrats favor a government tracking program for those who won't get the COVID-19 vaccine.

How far are Democrats willing to go in punishing the unvaccinated? Twenty-nine percent (29%) of Democratic voters would support temporarily removing parents' custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine. That's much more than twice the level of support in the rest of the electorate – 7% of Republicans and 11% of unaffiliated voters – for such a policy.

That's what was revealed is last week's shocking poll that, once again, was suppressed by the ruling class.

They are the real "domestic enemies."

How did it happen?

It was a long, slow process reprogramming so many to fear freedom, to hate it, to despise it and their fellow countrymen. And it was aided by the two-year Chinese pandemic – big time.

Think about how we got here – deception, lies, Big Tech, the controlled media, the fake news.

Another poll found in May that there we fewer than 50 unarmed black suspects killed by police in the previous year. More were killed with knives than "assault weapons." Fifty percent of CNN and MSNBC viewers believed, incorrectly, that more than 100 unarmed African Americans were fatally shot by police in 2020. Nearly a quarter of CNN viewers think cops shot more than 500 unarmed black suspects.

The propaganda never stops in America. Disinformation is real.

It's intentional, it's deliberate, it has purpose, it has REAL WORLD EFFECT.

That's how Merrick Garland, the FBI and Biden can get away with pursuing "domestic enemies" among parents who complain about their local school boards and let hardened criminals in blue states skate.

This is how the same crowd demonized Donald Trump's voters for an "insurrection" at the Capitol.

This is how they get us warring with each other.

I'd like to say that the jig is up, but it's getting worse. However, we outnumber the real "domestic enemies." But, for now, we don't have any power, we don't have any voice.

This is why the midterm election is so vital.

This may be our last chance to turn America around.

