Real estate website remove crime data, citing 'racial bias'

(DAILY WIRE) – At least two home buying sites have eschewed including crime maps for neighborhoods on their websites over concerns that the crime data available is biased against minorities.

Realtor.com and Redfin both announced on the same day in December that they will no longer provide crime data for neighborhoods on their websites over racial bias concerns.

On December 13, Realtor.com’s CEO David Doctorow wrote in a blog post that the company has been working to “break down those hurdles” relating to discrimination in home ownership. “For example, earlier this month, we removed the crime map layer from all search results on Realtor.com to rethink the safety information we share on Realtor.com and how we can best integrate it as part of a consumer’s home search experience,” Doctorow wrote.

