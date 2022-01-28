Report: There were 5.4 million 1st-time gun buyers in 2021

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says there were 5.4 million first-time gun buyers in the United States during 2021.
The report said that number was about one-third of all gun purchases, based on information from the organization's retailer surveys and the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Advertisement - story continues below
A year earlier, some 40% of the gun purchases were by first-time buyers.
"We welcome these new gun owners to the greater community of law-abiding Americans who choose to own a firearm for lawful purposes, including self-defense, recreational target shooting and hunting," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF president.
TRENDING: WATCH: Trump calls himself '45th and 47th' president of the United States
"The surveys revealed that new gun owners are continuing to embrace their Second Amendment rights and nearly half of them are seeking out professional training. These trends show that not only is there still a strong interest in gun ownership but also that these new gun owners are interested in learning more about the safe and responsible handling, use and storage of firearms," he continued.
The surveys also showed nearly 47% of first-time gun buyers in 2021 asked about training and 43 percent signed up, nearly 23% of retailers indicated that first-time gun buyers in 2020 purchased another firearm in 2021, and more than 33% of first-time gun buyers in 2021 were women.
Advertisement - story continues below
Further, the report said 44% of retailers saw an increase of African-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021, nearly 40% of retailers saw an increase of Hispanic-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021, over 27% of retailers saw an increase of Asian-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021 and over 18% of retailers saw an increase of Native-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]