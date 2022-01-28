Report: There were 5.4 million 1st-time gun buyers in 2021

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says there were 5.4 million first-time gun buyers in the United States during 2021.

The report said that number was about one-third of all gun purchases, based on information from the organization's retailer surveys and the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

A year earlier, some 40% of the gun purchases were by first-time buyers.

"We welcome these new gun owners to the greater community of law-abiding Americans who choose to own a firearm for lawful purposes, including self-defense, recreational target shooting and hunting," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF president.

"The surveys revealed that new gun owners are continuing to embrace their Second Amendment rights and nearly half of them are seeking out professional training. These trends show that not only is there still a strong interest in gun ownership but also that these new gun owners are interested in learning more about the safe and responsible handling, use and storage of firearms," he continued.

The surveys also showed nearly 47% of first-time gun buyers in 2021 asked about training and 43 percent signed up, nearly 23% of retailers indicated that first-time gun buyers in 2020 purchased another firearm in 2021, and more than 33% of first-time gun buyers in 2021 were women.

Further, the report said 44% of retailers saw an increase of African-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021, nearly 40% of retailers saw an increase of Hispanic-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021, over 27% of retailers saw an increase of Asian-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021 and over 18% of retailers saw an increase of Native-Americans purchasing firearms in 2021.

