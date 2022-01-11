Report: Feds rejected gain-of-function COVID project as dangerous

A new report from the undercover reporting organization Project Veritas reveals that other federal government officials had rejected a plan for gain-of-function research on bat-borne coronaviruses – which America knows as COVID-19 – as too dangerous before Anthony Fauci's federal health agency decided to go ahead.

The details were revealed in a new video from James O'Keefe, founder of Project Veritas.

Fauci, who is Joe Biden's top health expert regarding the pandemic that has killed more than 800,000 Americans and many millions more around the world, repeatedly has rejected, including under oath, any suggestion that any "gain-of-function" research was done on COVID-19.

But Project Veritas said it has obtained access to previously suppressed documentation about the origins of COVID-19, the gain of function research, vaccines and possible treatments.

Project Veritas explains, "The documents in question stem from a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, which were hidden in a top secret shared drive."

According to the documents, EcoHealth Alliance, which has served as a conduit for U.S. tax money for the Wuhan research lab from which COVID-19 is believed to have come, approached DARPA in March 2018, "seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the basis gain of function research moratorium."

That was adopted during the Barack Obama administration because of the dangers the research presents.

But after DARPA, an agency under the U.S. Department of Defense that works on research on technology with possible military uses, rejected the idea, Fauci's NIAID "went ahead with the research in Wuhan, China, and at several sites across the U.S.," the report said.

"Dr. Fauci has repeatedly maintained, under oath, that the NIH and NAIAD have not been involved in gain of function research with the EcoHealth Alliance program. But according to the documents obtained by Project Veritas which outline why EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal was rejected, DARPA certainly classified the research as gain of function," Project Veritas explains.

DARPA's rejection letter, in fact, charged, "The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research."

Project Veritas also got a separate report to the DoD inspector general, from Marine Corp Maj. Joseph Murphy, who formerly worked at DARPA, expressing concern over the COVID-19 gain of function program, the hiding of various documents and the suppression of medications that could fight COVID-19, including Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, as well as mRNA vaccines.

Jared Adams, a spokesman for DARPA, told Project Veritas the situation "doesn't sound normal to me."

"So here's the question," O'Keefe explained. "If the Department of Defense, the same people who make our nuclear arsenal, felt that it was too dangerous to proceed with, why in the world did the NIH, NIAID, and EcoHealth Alliance recklessly disregard the risks involved? Did they purposely change the definition of gain of function in order to bypass the moratorium?"

He continued, "Further, who at DARPA made the decision to bury the original report that could have raised red flags to the Pentagon, the White House, or Congress, which may have prevented this entire pandemic that has led to the deaths of 5.4 million people worldwide and caused much pain and suffering to many millions more?"

WND has reported that Fauci, in fact, has waffled on the meaning of "gain of function," recently declaring it's "meaningless."

Also, at that time, the National Institutes of Health found EcoHealth did violate guidelines in doing risky bat coronavirus experiments in China. And emails between the alliance and the government confirmed a resumption of "gain-of-research" funding.

Fauci's explanation then was that the guidelines for what actually is that research have changed, and that research that has been done with NIH funding met the requirements "at the time."

Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, then, however, told the Washington Examiner that Fauci wasn't truthful.

"He is lying," Ebright said. "Brazenly, and, in this interview, desperately. The term ‘gain-of-function research’ is defined in the federal policy in effect in 2014-2017, and the term ‘enhanced potential pandemic pathogens’ is defined in the federal policy in effect in 2017-present."

A layman's explanation is that research tries to find ways to make pathogens worse, so they can be studied in preparation for a fight against those infections.

The Washington Examiner said, "NIH documents released through FOIA requests show that EcoHealth Alliance and its Wuhan partners created SARS-related coronaviruses that combined the spike gene from one virus with the rest of the genetic information from another, Ebright said. The resulting virus was up to four times as lethal in mice genetically engineered to reflect infection in humans."

WND reported the NIH has admitted in a letter to the leading Republican on the House Oversight Committee that the U.S. funded an experiment at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in which a bat coronavirus was modified, creating a virus that made mice "sicker" than the original virus.

