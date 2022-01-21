Reps. Tlaib, Omar took part in events with groups that called for release of 'Lady al-Qaida'

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota participated in events with groups that called for the release of the convicted Islamic terrorist known as "Lady al-Qaida."

Just the News reported the two Muslim members of Congress participated in events with U.S.-based Muslim advocacy organizations demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui from a Texas prison.

On Saturday, Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn, England, demanded the release of Siddiqui when he held hostage a rabbi and three others attending a shabbat service in Colleyville, Texas. Akram, 44, was shot dead by the FBI after a 10-hour siege.

The FBI said in 2008 that Siddiqui was "detained by Afghan authorities, who found a number of items in her possession, including handwritten notes that referred to a 'mass casualty attack' and that listed various locations in the United States, including Plum Island, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Wall Street, and the Brooklyn Bridge."

The Taliban offered to trade captive U.S. Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl for her, according to Foreign Policy Magazine.

Last November, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) held a "Free Dr. Aafia" event in the nation's capital to press Congress for Siddiqui's release.

Last April, Tlaib joined the AMP's executive director, Osama Abuirshaid, and others for a discussion about Palestinian rights.

CAIR honored Omar in December as "American Muslim Public Servant of 2021" at the organization's virtual gala.

The London-based Jewish Chronicle published what is said was a recording of Akram's last call.

He referred to the "f****** Jews" in the conversation with his brother, Gulbar. And Akram said, "I've come to die," adding that he wanted to "go down as a martyr."

