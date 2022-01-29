Researcher: America threatened by 2020 election 'interference'

A researcher whose work already has revealed that the $419.5 million Mark Zuckerberg of Meta handed out to various leftist elections officials across the country to use in the 2020 election essentially bought the election for Joe Biden now says those acts are a threat to America.

William Doyle, the principal researcher at Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, specializing in economic history and the private funding of American elections, has written in response to a Wall Street Journal commentary that said "real fraud" in the 2020 presidential election "hasn't turned up."

While there may not have been widespread thousands of ballots from dead voters, or voting processes that routinely switched Trump votes to Biden, there were significant problems, he explained.

He cited even conservative organizations that have concluded those indicators are not present from 2020.

"But there is another side of the argument regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election that The Wall Street Journal has relentlessly ignored," he explained. "The hypothesis is that a deeply corrupted corporate media, Big Tech censorship, legally questionable intervention by the courts, and infiltration of key election offices by lavishly funded Democratic activists resulted in 'heavy-handed election interference of a kind we have never seen before' that decisively 'rigged' the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden."

Many studies "present indisputable evidence of a 'rigged election' in Wisconsin and in other key swing states, where the highly partisan distribution of big Center for Tech and Civic Life money, and obvious election interference by CTCL-funded election offices, was more than sufficient to flip those states toward Biden," he said.

"The problem is not 'mass voter fraud,' but a very 'discernible anomaly' involving a highly coordinated and privately funded 'shadow campaign' for Biden that took place within the formal structure of the election system," he said. "By injecting more than $419 million of Mark Zuckerberg’s money, laundered through the CTCL and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), the professional left presided over a targeted, historically unprecedented takeover of government election offices by demonstrably ideological activists and nonprofit organizations in key areas of these swing states."

He continued, "Big CTCL and CEIR money had nothing to do with traditional campaign finance, media buys, lobbying, or Citizens United v. FEC-related campaign finance issues. It had to do with financing the infiltration of election offices at the city and county level by Democrat activists and using those offices as a platform to implement preferred administrative practices, voting methods, ballot harvesting efforts, and data sharing agreements, as well as to launch intensive multi-media outreach campaigns and surgically targeted, door-to-door get-out-the-vote efforts in areas heavy with Democratic voters."

He explained the Zuckerberg millions "introduced structural bias in favor of Biden into the entire 2020 election. This involved favoring certain voters and voting practices over others and disfavoring other classes of voters and voting practices, giving CTCL’s preferred voting methods—especially no-ID absentee ballots—and 'New American Majority' voters and voting methods an outsized effect on the final election results."

"CTCL targeted heavily Democratic jurisdictions for heavy spending, and provided little or no funding to election offices in more Republican-leaning cities and counties," he charged.

He pointed out in Wisconsin, "excess Biden votes (over Hillary Clinton in 2016) in Brown, Dane, and Milwaukee counties alone were more than 83,000, only about 13,000 of which (at most) can be attributed to population growth or general statewide increases in voter turnout."

That's where CTCL spent some $4.8 million on Zuckerberg's leftist agenda.

"Without CTCL involvement in Wisconsin in 2020, Wisconsin would be a solidly red state. We estimate that CTCL’s investment in seven Wisconsin counties resulted in 65,222 votes for Biden that would not have occurred in CTCL’s absence. That’s more than three times as big as the final 20,800-vote margin between Biden and Trump.

"The merger of public election offices with partisan private funding that we witnessed in 2020 involved an unprecedented type of election interference that poses an acute threat to the perceived legitimacy of elections."

