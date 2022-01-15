Sanders' COVID solution: Give masks to everyone!

The harm from the China virus, COVID-19, is incalculable: Hundreds of thousands of dead in the United States and millions more around the world. Economies disrupted and probably thousands of businesses gone forever.
Lost learning time for children, a new level of government control over citizens, and much, much more.
Advertisement - story continues below
Through it all, the experts have said masks are essential and work. Or they don't work. Or you need two of them. Or something else.
Now Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is proposing a plan that he obviously believes would help: a free handout of masks to everyone.
TRENDING: Iconic singer of 'Be My Baby' dead at 78
The Post-Millennial said his legislation would give N95 masks to everyone in America.
It's a continuation of what he began in July of 2020, when he wanted to give masks away, through his "Masks for All Act."
Advertisement - story continues below
That didn't even get a vote.
But he's been reintroducing it again and again, and has this year, this time joined by 50 Democrats.
"The new bill aims to 'provide, manufacture, and distribute high quality N95 respirator masks for every individual in the United States during the COVID–19 pandemic using the Defense Production Act and other means,'" the report explains.
Actually, he wouldn't limit it to American citizens, they would go to anyone who is IN the United States.
The plan, the report said, would use $5 billion in tax money to make and mail them out.
Advertisement - story continues below
Sanders, in a statement, explained, "As we face the rapidly spreading omicron variant, we should remember that not all face masks are created equal."
He added, "It is an absolute scandal that in the richest country in the history of the world, high-quality masks are not more readily available to frontline workers, health care workers, and all Americans."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]