Sanders' COVID solution: Give masks to everyone!

The harm from the China virus, COVID-19, is incalculable: Hundreds of thousands of dead in the United States and millions more around the world. Economies disrupted and probably thousands of businesses gone forever.

Lost learning time for children, a new level of government control over citizens, and much, much more.

Through it all, the experts have said masks are essential and work. Or they don't work. Or you need two of them. Or something else.

Now Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is proposing a plan that he obviously believes would help: a free handout of masks to everyone.

The Post-Millennial said his legislation would give N95 masks to everyone in America.

It's a continuation of what he began in July of 2020, when he wanted to give masks away, through his "Masks for All Act."

That didn't even get a vote.

But he's been reintroducing it again and again, and has this year, this time joined by 50 Democrats.

Should all Americans be required to wear Chinese-made N95 masks?

"The new bill aims to 'provide, manufacture, and distribute high quality N95 respirator masks for every individual in the United States during the COVID–19 pandemic using the Defense Production Act and other means,'" the report explains.

Actually, he wouldn't limit it to American citizens, they would go to anyone who is IN the United States.

The plan, the report said, would use $5 billion in tax money to make and mail them out.

Sanders, in a statement, explained, "As we face the rapidly spreading omicron variant, we should remember that not all face masks are created equal."

He added, "It is an absolute scandal that in the richest country in the history of the world, high-quality masks are not more readily available to frontline workers, health care workers, and all Americans."

