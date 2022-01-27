Scary trend: Hospitals discriminate against unvaxxed transplant candidates

Hospitals routinely have begun discriminating against unvaccinated patients on their various transplant lists amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the latest incident being reported in Massachusetts.
There, according to Lifenews.com, a Boston hospital removed a dying man's name from a heart transplant list because of his vaccination status.
The situation involves D.J. Ferguson, 31, whose heart has deteriorated to the point it not longer works on its own.
His father, David Ferguson, explained in the report that D.J. was first in line to get a heart transplant in Boston, "but because of his unvaccinated status, the hospital ruled that he was no longer eligible for the transplant."
This decision came despite the confirmation of thousands of deaths from the side effects and complications from the COVID shots, as well as revelations from federal authorities that some patients are better off and less likely to get some of the COVID variations if they are not vaccinated.
Explained David Ferguson, "My son has gone to the edge of death to stick to his guns and he’s been pushed to the limit. It’s kind of against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it. It’s a policy they are enforcing and so because he won’t get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant."
Brigham and Women's Hospital defended its decision, explaining that the COVID shots, which remain in the experimental classification, are among "several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and also the patient’s survival after transplantation."
Lifenews reported the family is considering, among its options, moving D.J. to another facility.
David Ferguson said, "I think my boy is fighting pretty damn courageously and he has integrity and principles he really believes in and that makes me respect him all the more."
Already, the report said, Australia has confirmed it is discriminating against unvaccinated patients in the process of allowing transplants, and the University of Colorado Health system has refused permission for unvaccinated transplant candidates to be part of the process.
Columnist Michele Malkin also has written about the discriminatory practices.
She points out that federal law allows illegal aliens to be given emergency room care, regardless of their status.
"According to estimates from 2019 cited in a recent study published by the American Journal of Kidney Disease, there are between 5,500 and nearly 9,000 illegals with kidney failure in the U.S. There's now a COVID-era push to provide them not only with emergency-room dialysis (at an estimated cost of $400,000 per illegal alien per year) but also with outpatient dialysis under Medicaid. Conveniently, the United Network for Organ Sharing and Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network do not document immigration status, so there are no reliable estimates of exactly how many illegal aliens have received organ transplants in the U.S. At least one scientific journal article identified 400 illegal aliens who had received kidney transplants since 2005 – most in California at taxpayer expense," she explained.
With that as background, she wrote about Leilani Lutali, an American citizen with stage 4 kidney disease who has been denied potential treatments, including a transplant, because of her donor's unvaccinated status.
Lutali had made a connection with Jaimee Fougner to go ahead with a transplant but hospital officials now are denying Lutali a possibly life-saving treatment because of the status of Fougner, the donor.
Wrote Malkin, "'Trust the science,' stop asking questions, and comply or die."
She continued, "Leilani has now been placed on the 'inactive' list – a death sentence."
She wrote, "I reached out to UCHealth, whose communications vice president Dan Weaver confirmed in a statement to me that, 'In almost all situations, transplant recipients and living donors at UCHealth are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in addition to meeting other health requirements and receiving additional vaccinations.'"
Malking warned, "Yes, my fellow citizens, we have now arrived at the insane point in America where unlawful immigration status provides more protection than unvaccinated status – and where health care is a taxpayer-subsidized right for indigent illegal aliens, but not faithful, pro-life Christians who stand up against medical tyranny."
