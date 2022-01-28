A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DeSantis blames 'corporate media' for trying to manufacture feud with Trump

Says media invented falling out to distract from Biden's disastrous presidency

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2022 at 7:42pm
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. (Video screenshot)

(POLITICAL INSIDER) – DeSantis’ comments are similar to conclusions drawn by Trump about the supposed feud in recent weeks. DeSantis made his remarks during an interview Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

DeSantis explained that the claims of a feud between him and Trump was something the media invented to distract from Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.

“The corporate media is trying to manufacture something where something doesn’t exist. Look, when I ran for governor, he endorsed me when everyone said, don’t do it,” DeSantis continued. “And he had my back, and then when he ran for reelection, we had his back in Florida, raised a bunch of money.”

