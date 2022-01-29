See highlight video of D.C. 'Defeat the Mandates' rally

The "Defeat the Mandates" event last Sunday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., drew an estimated 20,000 people in frigid weather, as WND reported

The entire event, lasting more than three and a half hours, can be viewed on this page.

But a five-minute video has been produced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s group, Children's Health Defense, featuring some of the highlights.

The highlight video is embedded below, followed by videos of remarks by some of the speakers.

See the five-minute highlight video:

See Dr. Robert Malone's speech:

See remarks by Dr. Peter McCullough:

See Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, former director of medical ethics at the University of California at Irvine, talk about how the "pretext of public health and safety" historically has paved the way for totalitarian regimes:

See remarks by Christina Parks, PhD in cellular and molecular biology, on how African Americans have been marginalized in the pandemic:

See Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole declare "the people in this crowd are on the right side of history:

See a Fox News clip of comments by participants in the march:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



