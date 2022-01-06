See 'The Renewal' with Jonathan Cahn, Mike Lindell, many others

Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Rep. Louie Gohmert, former Rep. Michele Bachmann, attorney Sidney Powell, Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin and historian David Barton will be among the leaders headlining an event Saturday focused on America's history, its spiritual foundations and the importance of its covenant with God.

Called "The Renewal: A Spiritual Solution to America in Cris," the event is a follow-up to "The Return," which was held on the National Mall before the 2020 election.

"The Renewal" will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time at the 10,000-seat Strawberry Festival Amphitheater in Plant City, Florida, just outside of Tampa.

It will be livestreamed here for those who are unable to attend in person. It also will be broadcast on major television networks and simulcasted to churches.

Information, including how to get tickets, is available on the event's website.

The organizers emphasize it is not a political event, but rather a "faith-focused day of heritage, history, praise, worship, and prayer dedicated to the American renewal of the covenant the Pilgrims made with God four centuries ago."

"God made a covenant with Israel, but America made a covenant with God," said Rev. Kevin Jessip, founder and president of the Global Strategic Alliance and co-founder of The Return.

"America has broken the covenant made by our forefathers. As we know, from the Bible, God takes covenants very seriously. This has brought our once blessed nation under the judgments of God," he said.

"The Renewal," Jessip continued, "is uniting leaders who believe America is in a spiritual battle for the soul of our nation."

"Therefore, it must be won in the spiritual realm lead by God according to His Word. We must pray, then take a step of bold faith to re-establish America's covenant with God and plead for His mercy as we seek to restore our foundational values based on God's Word, the everlasting covenant, the Bible."

Jessip explained that the country's spiritual problems "cannot solve spiritual problems by natural means such as military might, elected officials or even human governments."

The organizers see a five-step renewal process laid out in the Bible of repentance, reconciliation, restoration, revival and reformation.

The Renewal is part of a global movement of prayer and repentance that began Sept. 26, 2020, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. with "The Return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance."

An estimated 250,000 people attended the gathering and about 42 million watched it on television or via simulcast in 180 nations in 90 languages.

