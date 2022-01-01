Several California beaches close after sewage spill

(FOX NEWS) – Beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties were shut down after a sewer main line failed, leaking millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the Dominguez Channel, which empties into Los Angeles Harbor.
After the 48-inch sewer main line located in the city of Carson failed Thursday afternoon, as many as 7 million gallons of sewage may have been discharged into the waterway, forcing officials to temporarily prohibit swimming at several beaches out of an abundance of caution.
The low-end estimate of the spill was 2 million to 4 million gallons and the high-end estimate was 6 million to 7 million gallons.
