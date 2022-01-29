A sovereign Ukraine matters more than a sovereign U.S.?

So what's the deal with Ukraine? We rarely heard of the country of Ukraine prior to 2016, when agents of the DNC, like Alexandra Chalupa (remember her) contacted the Ukrainian embassy trying to dig up dirt on Trump.

Prior to 2016, Ukraine was just another corrupt ex-Soviet state. And now here we are, some six years later, and nothing has changed. It's still a corrupt former Soviet appendage.

Yet there appears to be an inexplicable fondness for this corrupt nation, and for reasons not a single soul, left or right has given, as far as I've heard or seen.

But evidently, whatever the reason, it must be sufficient to go to war over.

It's now just all about war. CNN reported that, "A senior U.S. official warned Thursday that the 'drumbeat of war is sounding loud' following a week's worth of diplomacy between the West and Russia that wrapped up Thursday."

While most of America has no interest in starting another war, it appears to have united much of Washington. This is rather odd.

Whatever happened to the anti-war left? Well, they seem to be all for this potential war – at least the leftist press is.

But why? Why is Washington all fired up over defending Ukraine?

Well, part of it appears to be the left's newfound respect for borders. As Kamala Harris stated, "… part of the posture that we have taken is grounded in the respect and the value we place in sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Even worse is Nancy Pelosi desperately trying to ram through a bill called the "Ukraine Sovereignty Act." The act is "devoted to ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."

Want another head-scratching gem? How about Jonathan Finer, White House deputy national security adviser (and former Washington Post reporter), who said on CNN's "New Day": "It goes to a very fundamental principle of all nations, which is that our borders should be inviolate, that our sovereignty should be respected."

If you've fallen out of your seat from laughing too hard over the irony of these statements, I'll give you second to pull yourself together.

I know what you're thinking. It wasn't that long ago that quite a different picture was being painted by the Dems as Trump attempted to construct a southern border wall. Trump was universally considered by the left to be the spawn of Satan for trying to protect our sovereignty, territorial integrity and making our border inviolate.

You're also thinking: Do they not see the irony of their own statements – that, "border walls don't work," that "no human is illegal" and that borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity is just code for nationalist, jingoistic, hegemony?

The short answer is no, they don't. For the left, history ends at the utterance of their last statement and then begins anew with the declaration of the next. It doesn't matter what they've said in the past. If no one calls them on it, there is no past.

Why Ukraine at this point is anyone's guess. I personally don't know why the inside-the-Beltway gang is hellbent to defend them. They have no strategic value, or value of any kind to the U.S. They're not an ally, not yet part of NATO. And by the way, NATO doesn't even want them. Why would they want a corrupt state that has nothing to offer the Western allies?

But none of this matters to the D.C. bunch who appears to be itching for another war over yet another loser territory on the other side of the world.

The one thing I know for certain is that it once again emphasizes just how far we've strayed from our genius founders' vision of this great nation. In case you've forgotten, let our nation's first president remind us all how it is supposed to be handled.

In George Washington's Farewell Address, September 1796, he warned against the peril of foreign entanglements. Here a just a few excerpts:

"Observe good faith and justice toward all nations … inveterate antipathies against particular nations and passionate attachments for others should be excluded. … a passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Sympathy for the favorite nation, facilitating the illusion of an imaginary common interest in cases where no real common interest exists and infusing into one the enmities of the other, betrays the former into a participation in the quarrels and wars of the latter without adequate inducement or justification. …"

There is no justification for the defense of Ukraine's border, despite what the D.C. dimwit set states.

So, whether this bluster and phony war footing presented by the Biden administration is to distract us from our ongoing domestic implosion or whatever, it will, like ever other Democratic bright idea, likely end in disaster.

Listen to an audio version of this column:

