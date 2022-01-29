Spice company's 'Republicans are Racist' promotion backfires spectacularly

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A Milwaukee spice company is peppering its remaining customers with requests to buy gift cards after its anti-Republican ad campaign left a bad taste in a lot of mouths.

Penzeys Spices, which sells its goods mostly online and via mail order, saw its sales plunge after it ran a "Republicans Are Racist" sale on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. On Friday, the company's namesake boss asked for help boosting the company's finances.

"After starting the year with All Republicans are Republicans and following up with Republicans are Racists we've set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion," Bill Penzey, CEO of the Milwaukee-based company, wrote in an email. "It certainly wasn't unsuspected, but if it's within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help."

