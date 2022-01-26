Stock futures rise slightly after another wild ride on Wall Street

(CNBC) -- Stock futures rose slightly Tuesday night, following another wild session for the market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 54 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.4%.

Microsoft shares rose 2% in after-hours trading, after the company issued better-than-expected quarterly revenue guidance. Earlier, the stock traded more than 4% lower after Microsoft’s latest quarterly report showed moderating revenue growth for its Azure cloud business.

