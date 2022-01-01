A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCES
Stolen dog leads to drug rehabilitation

Helps thief overcome addiction

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2022 at 11:44am
(MY FAITH NEWS) – Redemption has always been a part of Brayden Morton’s philosophy. He believes the fundamental nature of mankind is basically good.

On June 18th, 2021, Brayden’s philosophy was put to the test when his beloved dog, Darla, was stolen from his gated backyard while he was at home, working from his office just a few yards away. Suddenly, Morton heard a commotion from the backyard, along with the clanging sound of his gate being flung open.

Within a matter of seconds, Morton dashed down the stairs in time to see a truck speeding off in a cloud of dust, with his beloved pooch Darla sitting inside.

