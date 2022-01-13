Student leaders petition university to evict 'wealthy and white' frat house members

(RED STATE) – For an idea of the societal distance we’ve since traveled, take a look at St. Louis’s Washington University.

As posted via an op-ed in independent school newspaper Student Life, a group of prominent attendees is ready to take housing equilibrium to the next level. Ranen Miao – president of WU’s student body – lays out the feelings of nearly 50 co-signed enrolees.

Per the piece, nine houses on campus are occupied by “fraternity men, who are disproportionately wealthy and white.” Meanwhile, “Marginalized communities have little to no space to build community.” Therefore, the bunch is “calling on WashU to terminate their housing contracts with fraternities and designate current fraternity houses as affinity houses instead.”

