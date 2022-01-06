Tennis star denied entry into Australia after visa mishap, facing deportation

(FOX NEWS) – Novak Djokovic will not defend his title at the Australian Open this month after he was denied entry into the country on Thursday over an issue with his visa, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a statement on Twitter announcing that top-ranked tennis pro will no longer be granted entry into the country just days after receiving a medical exemption that would have allowed him to participate in the Grand Slam tournament.

"Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled," the statement read. "Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant."

