Tennis star denied entry into Australia after visa mishap, facing deportation

(FOX NEWS) – Novak Djokovic will not defend his title at the Australian Open this month after he was denied entry into the country on Thursday over an issue with his visa, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a statement on Twitter announcing that top-ranked tennis pro will no longer be granted entry into the country just days after receiving a medical exemption that would have allowed him to participate in the Grand Slam tournament.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled," the statement read. "Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]