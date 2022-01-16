Texas hostage situation: All hostages 'alive and safe'

(FOX NEWS) – Three remaining hostages at a Texas synagogue were "out alive and safe," ending an ordeal that began hours earlier, according to a Twitter message late Saturday from Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Prayers answered," Abbott wrote. "All hostages are out alive and safe."

Just about two hours earlier, a single hostage had been freed, unharmed, giving authorities hope that the situation would end without a tragedy.

Read the full story ›