Top vax-mandate opponents to lead rally, testify in D.C.

Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough will join Robert F. Kennedy and many other opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates at a rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., this Sunday.

The event, Defeat the Mandates, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument with a march to the Lincoln Memorial.

At 12:30 p.m., a program at the Lincoln Memorial will begin featuring recording artists, prominent physicians, journalists, pro athletes, actors and thought leaders.

Participants in the one-mile march are asked to arrive at the Washington Monument by 10:30 a.m.

TRENDING: Reporter suggests Supreme Court justices are lying

The event will be livestreamed at CHD.TV.

On Monday, Malone and McCullough will join Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty of the University of California-Irvine School of Medicine at a panel session in Washington, D.C., hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Johnson's office said invitations have been extended to the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and "other individuals who have developed, promoted, and led the response to the pandemic over the last two years."

Are vaccine mandates one of Biden's most unpopular policies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (165 Votes) 2% (3 Votes)

The statement said "the panel discussion on the global pandemic response" will look at "what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term."

"The panel will also discuss censorship from Big Tech and the mainstream media, pandemic response effect on children, and vaccine mandate impact on worker shortage," the statement said.

Johnson has hosted events featuring the testimonies of people injured by COVID-19 vaccines and chaired Senate hearings on the suppression of COVID-19 treatments.

The rally Sunday will be emceed by comedian J.P. Sears, whose parodies of the "woke" left have become an internet sensation.

Sears said on Twitter: "Mandates and freedom are like oil and water. You either have one or the other. I am 100% for freedom which means the mandates must be defeated. That’s why I am honored to accept the emceeing position for the defeat the mandates march in DC this Sunday. "

Mandates and freedom are like oil and water. You either have one or the other. I am 100% for freedom which means the mandates must be defeated. That’s why I am honored to accept the emceeing position for the defeat the mandates march in DC this Sunday. @dchomecoming 🙌🏽❤️🇺🇸 — JP Sears (@AwakenWithJP) January 20, 2022

Along with Malone, McCullough and Kennedy, scheduled speakers will include Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Richard Urso, journalist Lara Logan and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Kirsch.

Malone talked about the rally in his interview with "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has drawn more than 50 million views. Rogan previously interviewed Peter McCullough, garnering more than 40 million views.

See Dr. Robert Malone talks about the D.C. rally on "The Joe Rogan Experience":

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!