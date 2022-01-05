Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference in Florida

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump announced he has canceled a press conference scheduled on January 6th, the one-year anniversary of the violent Capitol Hill protests, and will instead express his thoughts at an Arizona rally.
"In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona—It will be a big crowd!" Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening.
The statement continued: "What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol. Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence, or report the truth!"
