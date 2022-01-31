Trump raises possibility of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump vowed Saturday night to ensure fairness for the Jan. 6 defendants if he is voted back into office, including possible pardons for some.

“If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly,” Trump told a raucous rally in Conroe, Texas.

"And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons," he added. "Because they are being treated so unfairly."

