Everything Biden said contradicts 'the science,' says top network host

Millions of Americans who have been "fully vaccinated" have contracted COVID-19, so why is President Biden still haranguing a sizable portion of the American population with the term "pandemic of the unvaccinated?"

That's the question Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Tuesday night on his show after Biden told the nation that the only way out of the pandemic is more vaccination.

"We looked at the science today," Carlson said, "and every available piece of it contradicts flatly what you just heard."

In fact, a study from the Netherlands, confirming others, found that the rate of COVID infection in households was higher among double-vaccinated individuals than the unvaccinated.

TRENDING: Was Gov. Whitmer 'kidnap' plot actually a warm-up for Jan. 6?

"That would be a pandemic of the vaccinated, just for the record," Carlson said.

A study in Canada also observed "negative" vaccine effectiveness against the omicron variant among those who had received two doses of the vaccine compared to unvaccinated individuals.

And Biden's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged since last spring that the vaccines don't prevent infection or transmission.

Carlson also noted that Biden said unvaccinated children are "at risk," urging parents to surround them with vaccinated people.

Is COVID now a pandemic of the VACCINATED? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (597 Votes) 3% (19 Votes)

But according to CDC statistics, of the 814,000 people recorded as dying from COVID-19 at the end of 2021, only 209 were between the ages of 5 and 14. Further, a study of 48,000 COVID-infected children under 18 found no deaths were reported among those without serious underlying conditions, or comorbidities.

A study published in July based on England's public health data found only 25 children under age 18 had died of COVID during the first 12 months of the pandemic. And those with multiple chronic illnesses and neuro-disabilities were most at risk, BBC News reported.

A major study found that not one healthy child in Germany from ages 5 to 18 died of COVID-19 during the first 15 months of the pandemic. With more than 80 million people, including about 10 million school-aged children and adolescents, Germany is Europe’s largest country.

See Tucker Carlson's remarks:

Tucker Carlson demolishes Biden's "pandemic of the unvaccinated" canard. 🔥 "We looked at the science today and every available piece of it contradicts flatly what you just heard." pic.twitter.com/5b3ekiJA6K — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 5, 2022

A major Florida hospital system said Monday that nearly 80% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, Newsmax reported.

Michigan’s largest health network, the Henry Ford Health System, was the first in the state to mandate COVID-19 vaccination. But it reported this week that 686 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days.

In Ontario, Canada, the latest government figures show more than 70% of people in the hospital for COVID-19 are vaccinated. Further, vaccinated people have more cases per-capita than the unvaccinated, noted Alex Berenson.

In Germany, where 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, 96% of all omicron cases are among vaccinated, according to a study by the government's Robert Koch Institute.

In Denmark, where 78% of the population is fully vaccinated, 90% of all omicron cases were among fully vaccinated as of Dec. 31, according to the nation's Statens Serum Institut.

Only 25% of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated in the United Kingdom.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!