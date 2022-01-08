A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Turkmen president plans to close 'Gates to Hell' tourist attraction

Apocalyptic-looking gas crater has been burning for 50 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2022 at 4:22pm
(RT) – Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov has ordered his government to find a way of extinguishing an apocalyptic-looking gas crater that has been burning in the Karakum desert for the past 50 years.

The "feature" located near the village of Darvaza, some 270km from Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat, is officially called "The Radiance of Karakum," but the locals usually refer to it as "The Gates to Hell."

The 60-meter-wide pit is man-made, formed as the result of a ground collapse during gas exploration back in 1971. It was set on fire deliberately over fears that poisonous gas could threaten people and wildlife in the area.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







