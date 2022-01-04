Twin TV-show hosts die of COVID only six days apart

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
A famous pair of twins, Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, who hosted a science and science-fiction television show in France in the 1980s, died within days of each other after contracting COVID-19, BBC News reported.
The brothers, age 72, were not vaccinated and said that their healthy lifestyle would protect them against the virus, BBC News reported. Both were admitted to the hospital in mid-December, with Grichka passing on Dec. 28 and Igor passing on Monday.
TRENDING: Horror: Mom accused of trafficking her own young daughter right before a gruesome murder
Their families did not disclose causes of death, but a lawyer representing the twins confirmed their diagnosis, BBC News reported. Pierre-Jean Chalençon, a family friend, told BFMTV that they left too late to seek treatment at the hospital, where they eventually died, because they believed the virus to be similar to the flu.
“People have said they were anti-vaxxers but they absolutely weren’t,” Chançelon said. “Several friends told them to get themselves vaccinated but they felt because of their lifestyle and their [lack of] comorbidity, they weren’t at risk of Covid.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The twins’ faces changed a few years after being dropped by the channel that hosted their show, but Grichka adamantly denied they had “what people call cosmetic surgery,” BBC News reported. Grichka said they were both experimental by nature and had tried some very advanced technology, though this was refuted by a friend, Luc Ferry.
“Like Igor, Grichka wasn’t antivax, he was just antivax for himself,” Ferry said, regarding the brothers’ decision not to seek out a COVID-19 vaccine. “They were both athletic, with not an inch of fat, and they thought the vaccine was more dangerous than the virus.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]